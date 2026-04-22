Supreme Court to decide if NIA Act permits central takeover India Apr 22, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to hear a big question: does the National Investigation Agency Act (NIA Act) let the central government overstep and take over state investigations without permission?

Mohammed Mubarak Ali from Kerala, who is currently being investigated by the NIA, says this law messes with the balance of power between states and the center.

The court has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file its response in four weeks, and the matter will next be heard on July 14.