Supreme Court to hear challenges over Online Gaming Act ban
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges against the new Online Gaming Act, which bans all real-money games, even longstanding skill games like rummy and poker.
The Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) has also filed a petition, asking to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms that allegedly operate under the guise of social and e-sports games.
CASC says 2,000 apps are illegal
CASC says 2,000 gaming apps are breaking the law and causing social and economic harm.
Petitioners argue the ban hurts their right to do business, especially since some of these games are "games of skill" like rummy or poker.
The court has asked the lawyers for the parties, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, to complete the pleadings in the meantime.