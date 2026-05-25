Supreme Court to hear NEET-UG 2026 leak plea May 29
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a big plea on May 29 after claims that the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper was leaked.
Medical groups FAIMA and UDF say the current exam system isn't secure enough, and they want major changes to how these tests are run.
FAIMA UDF seek NEET exam reforms
The petitioners are pushing to replace the NTA with a more independent body, plus have courts oversee any retest if needed.
They also suggest switching to computer-based exams, adding digital security for question papers, and creating a special commission to keep exams fair.
They've even asked for an update from the CBI about its investigation into the leak, hoping all this will help rebuild trust in the process.