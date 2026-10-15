Supreme Court to hear petitions on 2025 voter roll removals
India
Big news: The Supreme Court will look into petitions about the huge 2025 voter roll shake-up, where over 130 million people were reportedly dropped from the list.
This move has sparked serious backlash, with opposition parties and youth groups accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of making decisions on his own, possibly to help the ruling BJP.
The Election Commission and the BJP say they were just removing names that shouldn't have been there.
Delhi Police handling under court scrutiny
The Court isn't just looking at the voter list issue: it'll also check out how Delhi Police handled protests, including detaining demonstrators and setting restrictions.
With public anger running high, there are now calls for an independent probe and for Kumar to step down.