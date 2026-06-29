Supreme Court to hear plea on alleged Ayodhya donation scams
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear a mentioning tomorrow (June 30) for a CBI-led investigation into alleged donation scams at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The petitioners want all CCTV footage and digital payment records preserved while the case is looked into, aiming for a clear and time-bound probe.
Eight linked to Ayodhya trust arrested
The plea points out that this isn't just about missing money; it's about trust and faith for millions across India who care deeply about Ayodhya's legacy.
Meanwhile, eight people linked to the Trust have already been arrested after hidden cameras caught suspicious activity with donations.
The case has sparked big questions about transparency and accountability in one of the country's most-watched religious projects.