SC to hear plea seeking action against 'Sansad Chalo' organizers
What's the story
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition seeking action against the organizers of the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" student protest. The petition alleges that the organizers incited violence and continued making inflammatory statements even after government intervention. It also calls for minors who posted abusive content on social media to be given community service instead of criminal prosecution.
Policy uniformity
Need for uniform national policy on arrests, FIRs
The petition also highlights the need for a uniform national policy on arrests and FIRs related to the protest.
It points out that different states have taken different approaches, creating uncertainty and public discontent.
The petitioner argues that this is a national issue requiring a consistent response across all states.
Community service
Petitioner calls for community service for minors posting abusive content
The petitioner also raised concerns over criminal cases against minors for posting abusive videos on social media.
The petition argues that while such behavior needs correction, criminal prosecution is counterproductive.
It urges the court to consider a uniform policy where these minors are given at least seven days of community service instead of being prosecuted.
The Supreme Court has agreed to list the matter for hearing on either the next day (Tuesday), or the day after (Wednesday).