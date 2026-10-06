Supreme Court to hear Punjab plea challenging HC CBI probe
The Supreme Court agreed to list Punjab's plea for October 7 or 8, after the state challenged a high court order calling for a CBI investigation into alleged corruption linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office.
Punjab's lawyer argued there is not enough proof for such a big step and said this could affect how much control states have over their own affairs.
High Court orders CBI probe
The high court pushed for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared information suggesting a private individual, Nitin Gohal, allegedly acted as an intermediary between people seeking favors from the state government and Ghuman.
The court was not happy that Punjab Police had conducted what appeared to be only a preliminary inquiry since receiving the ED's information on August 3, so it insisted on a full investigation with police cooperation to keep things fair and thorough.