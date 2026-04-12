Supreme Court to hear West Bengal voter-list freeze objections
India
The Supreme Court is set to review the Election Commission's move to freeze West Bengal's voter list right before the upcoming assembly elections on April 23 and 29.
The court will hear objections on Monday, April 13, 2026.
NIA probe and retired judges panel
The court is also looking into a serious incident where a gherao of seven judicial officers in Malda was reportedly blocked.
Because of concerns about political interference, the Supreme Court has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to investigate.
Also, a special panel of retired judges has been tasked with creating clear rules for handling complaints about names being removed from the rolls, so everyone gets a fair shot at voting.