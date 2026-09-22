Supreme Court to probe punishability of not singing Vande Mataram
India
The Supreme Court is set to examine whether not singing Vande Mataram could actually get you in trouble.
The case comes after a petition challenged the extension of the National Song from two to six stanzas and the provision seeking to make non-singing of it punishable.
Chief Justice Surya Kant pointed to an earlier ruling that says you can't be forced to sing the national anthem, so it's a big question if the same logic applies here.
Government says Vande Mataram deserves respect
The government isn't on board with the petition, arguing that Vande Mataram played a huge role in India's freedom movement and deserves respect.
Whatever the outcome, this decision could shape the dispute over the National Song.