Supreme Court to review marital rape prosecution after Karnataka ruling
India
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at whether husbands can actually be prosecuted for non-consensual sex with their wives, a big question sparked by a Karnataka High Court ruling.
That court said the usual legal exception protecting husbands isn't absolute, and that forcing a wife into sex without her consent could mean legal trouble.
Section 375 of IPC exempts husbands
Right now, Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code says husbands can't be charged with rape unless the wife is a minor, a rule many say is outdated and unfair.
The Supreme Court's review could change how consent works in marriage, and any decision here could prompt broader discussion about reforms in laws governing marital relationships and consent in India.