Supreme Court told Asaram, serving life sentence, needs round-the-clock care
India
The Supreme Court was told today that Asaram, the self-styled godman serving a life sentence for the 2013 rape of a minor, doesn't need to be hospitalized but requires round-the-clock medical assistance.
This update comes after Asaram asked for interim bail on health grounds and the court asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to check his condition.
Rajasthan opposes Asaram bail plea
The Rajasthan government isn't backing his bail plea, saying he already gets all needed treatment in jail.
The Supreme Court will take up the case again on August 6, with Asaram hoping for relief while the state points to AIIMS's findings.