Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu and Karnataka online gaming bans
India
The Supreme Court has sided with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, saying their bans on online games involving money are valid.
The court dismissed challenges from gaming companies, making it clear that states can step in to control betting and gambling to protect people from addiction and other risks.
States can regulate online money games
This decision means states have the green light to regulate or ban online games if they think it's needed for public welfare.
Even though some companies argued skill-based games are different, the court said any game with gambling elements is fair game for regulation, especially with concerns about cybercrime and personal harm on the rise.