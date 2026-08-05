Supreme Court urges calm, dialogue in NEET-UG paper leak protests
India
The Supreme Court is urging everyone to keep things peaceful during the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak protests.
Chief Justice Surya Kant said it's important to talk things out with young protesters instead of using force, warning that being aggressive could make things worse.
He also reminded police to stay calm so peaceful protests don't turn violent.
Court hears Manish Kumar Solanki petition
The court was hearing a petition from retired Air Force officer Manish Kumar Solanki, who criticized how the government handled the July 20 Delhi protests.
His lawyer asked for action against an unregistered group linked to the unrest.
The Chief Justice scheduled a follow-up hearing for August 18 and emphasized keeping things peaceful moving forward.