Supreme Court urges India's abortion law reform over 24-week limit
India
The Supreme Court is pushing for updates to India's abortion law, saying too many minors end up with unwanted pregnancies that are discovered after the current 24-week legal limit.
This leaves families stuck, either going to court or risking unsafe options.
Judges, Aishwarya Bhati stress quicker reporting
The call for change came during a case where a 15-year-old girl needed court approval because she was over 24 weeks along.
The judges and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for AIIMS, both highlighted how quicker reporting could help prevent such tough situations and stressed that the law needs to do more to protect young people.