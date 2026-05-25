Supreme Court warns media on alleged Twisha Sharma dowry death
The Supreme Court has stepped in on the alleged dowry death of Twisha Sharma, asking media outlets not to turn her family's grief into headlines.
Chief Justice Surya Kant urged reporters to respect the family's emotions and avoid using their pain for sound bites.
The court took up the case on its own, highlighting how sensitive news coverage matters during such tough times.
Tushar Mehta: Better divorced than dead
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta shared a strong message: "Without attributing motives to either side, the moral of the story is clear that it is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one."
His words call out the pressure many face around marriage and dowry, reminding everyone that personal safety comes first.
The court's move shows support for victims' families and pushes for more empathy and less sensationalism in how these stories are told.