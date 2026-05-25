Supreme Court warns media on alleged Twisha Sharma dowry death

Tushar Mehta: Better divorced than dead

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta shared a strong message: "Without attributing motives to either side, the moral of the story is clear that it is better to have a divorced daughter than a dead one."

His words call out the pressure many face around marriage and dowry, reminding everyone that personal safety comes first.

The court's move shows support for victims' families and pushes for more empathy and less sensationalism in how these stories are told.