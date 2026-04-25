Surat crowd assaults accused Aziz Shaikh over 14-year-old harassment allegation

Police book Aziz Shaikh under POCSO

Despite efforts from local leaders and senior officers to calm things down, the crowd refused to leave, so police used a lathi charge to break it up.

Amid all this, Shaikh was taken for a medical checkup and booked under the POCSO Act.

Now, police are also planning to file complaints against members of the mob involved in the clash, meaning more people could face legal trouble after this chaotic night.