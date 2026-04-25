Surat crowd assaults accused Aziz Shaikh over 14-year-old harassment allegation
Things got tense in Surat's Althan area on Saturday after a man was accused of harassing a 14-year-old girl on her way back from tuition.
Locals confronted and assaulted the accused, Aziz Shaikh, before police stepped in to rescue him.
But the story didn't end there: a large crowd later showed up at the police station demanding that Shaikh be handed over.
Police book Aziz Shaikh under POCSO
Despite efforts from local leaders and senior officers to calm things down, the crowd refused to leave, so police used a lathi charge to break it up.
Amid all this, Shaikh was taken for a medical checkup and booked under the POCSO Act.
Now, police are also planning to file complaints against members of the mob involved in the clash, meaning more people could face legal trouble after this chaotic night.