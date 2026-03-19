Surat: Fire at embroidery unit triggers gas cylinder explosions
India
Early Thursday in Surat's Kapodra area, a fire broke out at an embroidery unit and triggered two gas cylinder explosions.
Two people lost their lives and nine others were hurt as the flames spread quickly, made worse by an LPG blast before help could arrive.
Firefighters from 4 stations rushed in
Firefighters from four stations rushed in, breaking barriers to pull 11 people from the burning building.
The injured are being treated for burns in the hospital.