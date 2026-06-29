Surat GRP sub inspector transferred amid viral station assault probe
India
A Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector was transferred after a video of him dragging and beating a passenger at Surat's Udhna railway station went viral on Sunday morning.
The clip sparked public outrage, leading to the officer being moved to Vadodara GRP headquarters and a departmental inquiry being started.
Deputy superintendent confirms R.M. Rathod involved
The incident took place around 8:30am as people were boarding a special train to Jaynagar.
GRP officials said the passenger tried to cut in line, which led to the altercation.
Deputy Superintendent D.H. Gaur confirmed Sub-Inspector R.M. Rathod was involved and that the video is real.
The woman who filmed it claimed the man was heading home and there was no reason for the assault.