Surat GRP sub inspector transferred amid viral station assault probe

Deputy superintendent confirms R.M. Rathod involved

The incident took place around 8:30am as people were boarding a special train to Jaynagar.

GRP officials said the passenger tried to cut in line, which led to the altercation.

Deputy Superintendent D.H. Gaur confirmed Sub-Inspector R.M. Rathod was involved and that the video is real.

The woman who filmed it claimed the man was heading home and there was no reason for the assault.