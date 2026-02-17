Surat man makes fake terror call to escape train bully
Parmeshwar Vasaikar, from Surat, was arrested after making a fake terror alert from a train toilet.
He called the Western Railway Police claiming there was a terrorist on board between Vapi and Valsad, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
Police said Vasaikar made the call out of frustration after being bullied by another passenger during his trip from Surat to Thane.
Call traced back to him through his father's number
Police said Vasaikar, who's been unemployed for months and has a young daughter, was upset and acted on impulse.
After his call, police teams searched multiple stations and trains but found nothing suspicious.
Using tech surveillance, they tracked the call back to him through his father's number.
Police described him as mentally unstable—he'll be questioned further before being handed over to railway authorities for the next steps.