Surat NEET-UG 2026 student allegedly told remove tulsi kanthi mala
India
At the NEET-UG 2026 exam center in Surat, a student was allegedly asked to remove her Tulsi Kanthi mala (a Hindu religious necklace), which led to a viral video of the incident.
After some confusion, she was finally allowed inside with the necklace, following NTA's rules.
NTA reminds students religious items allowed
NTA called the incident "This is unacceptable." and reminded everyone that its guidelines allow students to wear religious items if they arrive early for checks.
This policy was clearly stated before the exam.
With over 22.75 lakh registered aspirants, and a huge turnout of 96.92%, NTA stressed that respecting faith and fairness is key for all candidates at national exams.