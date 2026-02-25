Surat: Parents, daughter die by suicide; 2nd daughter critical
India
A heartbreaking incident in Surat's Vesu area saw three family members—parents and one of their two young daughters—die, while the other daughter survived and is currently undergoing treatment.
Police found a suicide note at the scene.
Note accuses maternal uncle of harassment
The note reportedly accuses Vaibhav Rungta of harassing the family over money matters. Police are looking into these claims as part of their investigation.
The case is also a reminder of how important mental health support and helplines are when things get tough.