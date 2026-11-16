Surendar Kumar Azad arrested over Yamuna dead fish videos, bailed
Surendar Kumar Azad was arrested after posting videos of dead fish floating in the Yamuna River, which quickly grabbed attention online.
The clips set off a blame game between Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party, with BJP accusing AAP and AAP rejecting the allegations as the story blew up.
Azad has since been released on bail.
FIR filed over Yamuna fish dumping
Authorities filed a first information report, or FIR, against unknown people for allegedly dumping dead fish in the river, citing public mischief and misinformation laws.
Azad, a Bahujan Samaj Party worker, says he just wanted to highlight pollution in the Yamuna, not stir up trouble.
Meanwhile, AAP is calling for an investigation, while BJP accused AAP of the dumping.