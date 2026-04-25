Suresh Rathwa rescues 4-year-old daughter from leopard attack in Gujarat
India
A scary moment in Chhota Udepur, Gujarat: Suresh Rathwa's four-year-old daughter, Dhruvisha, was suddenly attacked by a leopard near their home after dark.
Hearing her scream, Suresh rushed over and saw the leopard biting her neck.
Four-year-old Dhruvisha stable, village on alert
Suresh managed to pull his daughter free when the leopard got stuck in a barbed-wire fence.
Dhruvisha is now stable and recovering in the hospital.
The attack has put everyone in the village on high alert: locals are working together and the forest department has set up a cage to prevent any more close calls.