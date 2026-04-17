Surpur taluk crash near Shantapura Cross kills 9 family members
India
A heartbreaking road accident in Karnataka's Surpur taluk on Friday, April 17, 2026 claimed nine lives from the same family.
Their car collided head-on with a private bus near Shantapura Cross, and both vehicles caught fire soon after.
The victims included Krishna Nayak, Anantha Kala, Sharanappa, Nisarga, and their children.
Survivor Virat hospitalized at Yadgiri Institute
The only survivor is Virat, now being treated at Yadgiri Institute of Medical Sciences.
Police believe a tire burst may have caused the crash but are still investigating.
Thankfully, all 20 people on the bus made it out safely.
The family was traveling from Yadgir to Raichur when this tragedy struck.