Survey: 50% of Indians saw deepfakes and most want criminalization
India
Deepfakes are getting hard to miss in India.
In a big survey, 50% of people said that over one in 10 videos they watched online in the past year were later found to be fake.
Most also agreed it's time to make creating deepfake videos a criminal offense.
Indian platforms must label AI content
The government is working on a new law to clearly define and punish digital arrest scams and AI-generated deepfakes, aiming to close legal loopholes.
Plus, as of February 2026, platforms must now label AI-generated content and remove illegal synthetic media within a fixed time.