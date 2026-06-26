Assets worth ₹5cr unearthed during raids at Hyderabad official's residence
What's the story
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Thummakomma Sucharita, a suspended tahsildar and joint sub-registrar of Hyderabad's Shamirpet. The ACB discovered assets worth ₹5.05 crore during raids at her residence and those of her relatives, benamis, and associates. These assets include 2.17 acres of agricultural land in Siddipet, three flats in Hyderabad, two plots of land, a Volkswagen car, and a Hyundai Creta vehicle, among other things.
Accusations
Suspected illegal wealth trail
It also recovered ₹1.2 crore worth of gold and diamond jewelry, along with ₹12 lakh cash and bank deposits totaling ₹38 lakh. The ACB alleges that Sucharita acquired these assets "disproportionate to her known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during her service." The total value of the detected assets is ₹5.05 crore, but their market value could be much higher.
Ongoing investigation
Sucharita's legal troubles continue to mount
Further verification is underway to see if more assets were acquired in the names of others associated with Sucharita. The latest case against her adds to the growing list of allegations. The ACB is now investigating both the suspected illegal wealth trail and an earlier bribery case against her. She was previously arrested in a ₹30 lakh bribe case and is currently in judicial custody.
Another case
Disproportionate assets case registered against Malla Reddy
In a separate case, the ACB has also registered a disproportionate assets case against Kommuri Malla Reddy, District Prohibition and Excise Officer and Excise Superintendent of Nizamabad. The ACB conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations linked to him in Hyderabad and Nizamabad. These included his residence in Macha Bolarum, office premises, and properties linked to his family members and close associates.
Asset discovery
Searches uncover extensive properties and financial transactions
The searches in Reddy's case uncovered four residential houses, one commercial block, eight open plots, and 10.23 acres of agricultural land. Cash amounting to ₹3.31 lakh was also found along with bank balances of ₹50 lakh and three bank lockers held by his family members. The ACB estimated the document value of these assets at around ₹3 crore but said the actual market value of the immovable assets could exceed ₹50 crore.