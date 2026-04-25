Suspicious suicide attack email prompts Rajasthan Assembly evacuation in Jaipur
India
A suspicious email warning of a suicide attack triggered an emergency evacuation at the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur on April 24.
The message described a plan for four blasts by two attackers, making this the second threat in just two weeks and putting everyone on high alert.
Email claimed Chennai duo, searches clear
According to the email, two people from Chennai were supposed to set off bombs at 1pm using explosive belts.
Security teams searched every corner but didn't find anything dangerous. Authorities acted fast, kept everyone safe.