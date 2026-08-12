Suvendu Adhikari announces West Bengal laws on forced conversions, land

Adhikari accused some foreign-funded groups of illegal conversions in Junglemahal and pointed to steps already taken, like handing border land to the BSF and ending certain allowances.

He also announced a big boost for development: ₹1,610 crore for Paschimanchal and Junglemahal this year (up from just ₹20 crore last year), with backward gram panchayats receiving priority, with at least ₹50 lakh worth of work planned in each area.

All these moves tie into BJP's focus on immigration, demographic changes, and welfare for Bangladeshi Hindu refugees as the UCC debate continues.