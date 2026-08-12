Suvendu Adhikari announces West Bengal laws on forced conversions, land
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari says the state will bring in new laws to stop forced religious conversions and new legal restrictions on land purchase and sale.
These rules will roll out after the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is finalized, which a state committee is currently scrutinizing.
Adhikari accuses foreign-funded groups, pledges 1,610cr
Adhikari accused some foreign-funded groups of illegal conversions in Junglemahal and pointed to steps already taken, like handing border land to the BSF and ending certain allowances.
He also announced a big boost for development: ₹1,610 crore for Paschimanchal and Junglemahal this year (up from just ₹20 crore last year), with backward gram panchayats receiving priority, with at least ₹50 lakh worth of work planned in each area.
All these moves tie into BJP's focus on immigration, demographic changes, and welfare for Bangladeshi Hindu refugees as the UCC debate continues.