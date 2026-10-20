Suvendu Adhikari visits Purba Bardhaman families, offers ₹25L support
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the families of Togor and Sandip Bej in Purba Bardhaman after they lost their lives in the recent Durga Puja pandal stampede in Kolkata.
He offered them ₹25 lakh as financial support and assured them that more help would be provided, sharing his condolences during this tough time.
Chorbagan stampede kills 19, injures 25
The stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on October 17 left 19 people dead and 25 injured; most were women and children.
According to Kolkata Police, confusion and poor management made things worse.
Adhikari plans to meet other affected families, like Piyali Pramanik's in Hooghly district.