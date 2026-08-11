Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter emergency lands in Kolaghat amid bad weather
India
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Kolaghat on Tuesday because of bad weather.
He was on his way to Keshpur for an event honoring freedom fighter Khudiram Bose, but the pilot decided to land safely in an open field when the weather took a turn.
No injuries, Adhikari continues to Keshpur
No one was hurt, and officials confirmed the landing went smoothly.
Not letting the weather slow him down, Adhikari continued by road and continued on to Keshpur as planned.
The tribute event for Bose was scheduled.