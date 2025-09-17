Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: How to participate in nationwide campaign
India's annual Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign is back from September 17 to October 2, rallying people nationwide to clean up neglected spots like garbage dumps and railway stations.
This year's drive wraps up on Gandhi Jayanti and is all about cutting waste, boosting sanitation, and getting everyone involved—think of it as a two-week festival for a cleaner India.
This year, the focus is on reducing plastic waste
This isn't just another government push—SHS 2025 is about real teamwork.
Ministries are working with local communities, focusing on keeping toilets in shape, cutting down plastic use, and supporting sanitation workers' families through special funds.
There's even a huge national clean-up planned for September 25.
With over 12 crore toilets built since the Swachh Bharat Mission began (saving an estimated three lakh kids' lives according to WHO), the impact is massive.
States are making plans so that the momentum lasts beyond these two weeks—and everyone is encouraged to join in, ditch single-use plastics, and help make "Swachhotsav" more than just a slogan.