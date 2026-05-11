Swaminathan to become navy chief, Vatsayan to lead Western Command

Sanjay Vatsayan vice chief, gunnery expert

Vatsayan joined the Navy back in 1988 and has been vice chief since August 2025.

He has known for his expertise in gunnery and missile systems, and has commanded major warships such as INS Sahyadri and INS Kuthar.

After the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020, he led numerous operational deployments and exercises during a period of heightened maritime activity.

He has also held top planning roles, earned the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service, and even picked up an MBA from ISB along the way.