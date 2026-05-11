Swaminathan to become navy chief, Vatsayan to lead Western Command
Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is set to lead the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command, taking over from Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.
This change comes as Swaminathan moves up to become chief of naval staff after Admiral Dinesh Tripathi retires at the end of May.
Sanjay Vatsayan vice chief, gunnery expert
Vatsayan joined the Navy back in 1988 and has been vice chief since August 2025.
He has known for his expertise in gunnery and missile systems, and has commanded major warships such as INS Sahyadri and INS Kuthar.
After the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020, he led numerous operational deployments and exercises during a period of heightened maritime activity.
He has also held top planning roles, earned the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service, and even picked up an MBA from ISB along the way.