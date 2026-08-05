Swimming instructor R Rajesh dies rescuing farmer amid Kannur floods
India
Kerala's monsoon floods turned tragic when 36-year-old swimming and rappelling instructor R Rajesh died rescuing a stranded farmer in Kannur on Sunday.
Rajesh and his team braved the swollen Kariangode River to reach 61-year-old Benny, who was stuck on a tiny islet after flash floods hit Meenthully Island.
Rajesh gave life jacket, body recovered
Rajesh gave Benny his own life jacket when he struggled in the water, but lost his grip on the safety rope during their return and was swept away by strong currents.
His body was recovered on Tuesday after a three-day search.
Rajesh had helped in major rescues before, including the 2018 Kerala floods, and is being remembered across Kerala for his courage and sacrifice as monsoon rains continue to cause devastation statewide.