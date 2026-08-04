Syed Salahuddin urges talks to end 2 months' violence
Syed Salahuddin, who leads Hizbul Mujahideen and the United Jihad Council, is urging Pakistani government authorities and the leaders of the Joint Action Committee to stop the ongoing violence.
For two months, the region has seen protests and clashes between local authorities, the Pakistani military, and the Joint Action Committee.
Salahuddin wants both officials and protest leaders to have an honest conversation to bring back peace.
Syed Salahuddin calls bloodshed global disgrace
Salahuddin called the bloodshed a source of global disgrace and ridicule and said it hurts Kashmiris who have looked to the region for support over the past seven decades.
He warned that if things don't calm down, there could be serious security risks at the borders and severe damage on the morale of Kashmiris.
His message: everyone needs to show restraint, avoid provoking each other, and focus on finding a peaceful solution. No more force.