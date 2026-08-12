Taekwondo athlete Shayra's 1.5L remark sparks Congress BJP row

A 17-year-old taekwondo athlete, Shayra, got everyone talking after she shared at a public event that she had been selected for an international tournament and couldn't arrange ₹1.5 lakh for expenses.

Her statement quickly turned political, with Congress accusing the BJP government of corruption and calling the money a "bribe."

But Shayra later clarified that it wasn't a bribe, just her share of tournament expenses.