Taekwondo athlete Shayra's 1.5L remark sparks Congress BJP row
A 17-year-old taekwondo athlete, Shayra, got everyone talking after she shared at a public event that she had been selected for an international tournament and couldn't arrange ₹1.5 lakh for expenses.
Her statement quickly turned political, with Congress accusing the BJP government of corruption and calling the money a "bribe."
But Shayra later clarified that it wasn't a bribe, just her share of tournament expenses.
Congress says event livestream removed
The story took off on social media, with Congress doubling down on its claims and saying the event's live broadcast was removed from the social media accounts of the government, the Chief Minister, and the BJP.
In the end, Shayra's honest moment ended up highlighting just how tense things are between Uttarakhand's top parties right now.