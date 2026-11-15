Talha, aged 19, killed by tiger during Lahore video shoot
A 19-year-old named Talha died last week in Lahore, Pakistan, after he was assisting Noman Hassan in a video shoot while Hassan at a private breeding farm.
Hassan tried to convince hospital staff that Talha had actually been hurt by a dog, but police later confirmed it was actually a tiger.
Both Hassan and the farm owner have been arrested as police investigate whether any safety rules were ignored.
Tragedy spotlights Pakistan exotic animal rules
This tragedy has put the spotlight back on Pakistan's rules for keeping exotic animals: owners are supposed to register big cats and keep them outside city limits.
Sadly, this is not the first time something like this has happened in Lahore; there has been another big cat attack.