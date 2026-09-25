Tamil Nadu Agricultural University predicts 468mm northeast monsoon

These rains could help make up for the recent 13% shortfall from the southwest monsoon, which is big for agriculture in the state.

But there's a catch: El Nino might cause heavy downpours along the coast but leave some interior areas drier than usual.

TNAU suggests farmers keep an eye on weather updates and try things like rainwater harvesting and mulching to get the most from this season, and stay alert for cyclone warnings.