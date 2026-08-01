Tamil Nadu announces ₹23,357cr health budget with 6.62% increase
Tamil Nadu just announced a ₹23,357 crore health budget this year, a 6.62% jump from last year.
The focus is on better support for seniors, mothers-to-be, rural communities, and cancer patients.
Tamil Nadu launches mobile geriatric centers
The state is rolling out 1,000 Mobile Geriatric Treatment Centres to bring free check-ups and medicines to elderly people in villages.
Pregnant women get a lift too, with "Thai Care" maternity centers offering free meals and medical care.
Tamil Nadu announces ₹18.5cr telemedicine project
An ₹18.5 crore telemedicine project will connect specialists to Primary Health Centres and government hospitals, aiming for even more reach in five years.
Five new zonal cancer hospitals are planned, plus an extra ₹100 crore for steady medicine supplies.
But nurses' groups say the budget misses out on hiring more staff or making temporary jobs permanent.