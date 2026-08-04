Tamil Nadu Anti NEET Federation hunger strike demands NEET scrapped
India
Four members of the Anti-NEET Federation-Tamil Nadu have started an indefinite hunger strike at Thiruvalluvar Illam, Koyambedu.
Their main demand? Scrap NEET for medical admissions and go back to using Class 12 board marks instead.
This is day four of their fast, reflecting Tamil Nadu's ongoing push against NEET.
Federation seeks education on State List
The Federation, made up of students, youth, and social groups, wants states to decide their own admission rules by putting education on the State List.
S.A. Manirathinam, the coordinator (and brother of 2017 NEET victim Anitha), has urged the state government to call an all-party meeting and speed up efforts in both the Assembly and courts to solve this issue for good.