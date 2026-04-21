Tamil Nadu authorities seize over ₹1200cr before polls, Tiruvallur haul
India
Just before Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23, authorities have confiscated over ₹1,200 crore in cash, gold, gift items, drugs, and liquor, part of a big push to keep elections clean.
The biggest haul came from Tiruvallur district alone.
Tamil Nadu EC imposes dry days
To make sure voting stays above board, the Election Commission has rolled out dry days (no alcohol sales) from April 21-23 and on counting day (May 4).
They have also deployed thousands of police and observers across all 234 constituencies to keep an eye out for any shady activity.