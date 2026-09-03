Tamil Nadu begins ₹35 per kg onion sales in Tirunelveli
India
Onion prices got you down? Tamil Nadu just stepped in to help:
Starting today, you can grab onions for ₹35 per kilogram at local ration shops.
The move kicked off in Tirunelveli, where District Collector Anand Mohan said it's all about making essentials affordable again as prices have been climbing lately.
Onions reach 212 Tirunelveli ration shops
The government has brought in 30 tons of onions from national cooperatives, spreading them across 212 ration shops in Tirunelveli.
To keep things fair and smooth, 36 teams are on the ground monitoring the sale of onion through the ration shops.
In Tenkasi, District Collector Ranjeet Singh inspected the sale of onion in the ration shop at Ilanji.