Tamil Nadu budget allocates 40cr for SPEED AI approval system
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its 2026-27 Budget with some big changes for city living.
The highlight? A ₹40 crore AI-based approval system called SPEED that promises to make building permissions way faster by integrating the CMDA, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), and rural and urban local bodies, so less waiting around if you want to build or renovate.
Tamil Nadu's MY-HOME aims 1L rentals
The Housing and Urban Development budget jumped to ₹8,852 crore in the 2026-27 Budget (revised estimates).
There's a major push for affordable rentals with the MY-HOME scheme aiming to create 1 lakh rental units in Chennai over seven years, backed by public-private partnerships and a huge ₹15,000 crore investment.
Plus, the Chennai Metropolitan Area is getting a Third Master Plan covering 2027-2046 to guide sustainable growth, so expect smarter urban development ahead.