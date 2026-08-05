Tamil Nadu budget backs AI training and SPARK expansion

Digital learning gets a boost too: the ₹2,000 crore Vetri Laptop Scheme will hand out laptops to college students.

There's also the Vetri Skill Training Scheme aiming to upskill 12 lakh college students and 1 lakh unemployed youth by 2026, plus 20,000 internships with industry partners.

On top of that, around 5.32 lakh Class XI students studying in government and government-aided schools will get branded bicycles along with helmets and water bottles, and schools are set for upgrades with digital libraries and modern curricula.

It's all about helping young people get ready for tomorrow's jobs.