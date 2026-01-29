Tamil Nadu CM backs new UGC rules to fight discrimination

Why it matters (and Stalin's take)

Stalin voiced support but said it's not enough just to have these rules—they need real teeth.

He posted on X that if the Union BJP Government is serious about preventing student deaths, ending discrimination, and reducing dropout rates among students from backward communities, these regulations must not only be strengthened but also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability.

He also pointed out rising cases of discrimination and violence against SC/ST students and minorities since the BJP came to power, calling for more independence in college oversight committees.