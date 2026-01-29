Tamil Nadu CM backs new UGC rules to fight discrimination
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has welcomed the UGC's new 2026 rules aimed at making colleges fairer for everyone.
These changes, rolled out on January 13, are meant to tackle discrimination in higher education following a PIL in the Supreme Court by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, and after Supreme Court direction to consider a robust mechanism.
What's changing?
The updated regulations replace the old 2012 rules and bring in Equal Opportunity Centers, diverse Equity Committees with reserved seats for marginalized groups, Equity Squads, campus Ambassadors, a 24x7 helpline for students, strict timelines for action, and penalties like grant cuts if colleges don't comply.
Why it matters (and Stalin's take)
Stalin voiced support but said it's not enough just to have these rules—they need real teeth.
He posted on X that if the Union BJP Government is serious about preventing student deaths, ending discrimination, and reducing dropout rates among students from backward communities, these regulations must not only be strengthened but also revised to address their structural gaps, and enforced with real accountability.
He also pointed out rising cases of discrimination and violence against SC/ST students and minorities since the BJP came to power, calling for more independence in college oversight committees.