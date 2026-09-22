Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands breakfast scheme to 15.30L students
India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay just expanded the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to include Classes six to eight, bringing morning meals to around 15.30 lakh additional students in 15,454 government and state-aided schools.
The launch was pretty special: Vijay himself served sweet pongal and ate with students at a Chennai school, which got a lot of love online.
217.63cr boost for Tamil Nadu breakfasts
The breakfast program now covers middle schoolers too.
With an extra ₹217.63 crore added this year (total budget: ₹724 crore), students can look forward to dishes like upma, kichadi, and pongal.
Self-help groups will help prepare meals across rural and urban schools, aiming to boost attendance and make sure no one starts class on an empty stomach.