Tamil Nadu court sentences Dharma Muneeswaran to double-death for sexual-assault-and-murder India May 25, 2026

In Tamil Nadu, a court has given a double death sentence to Dharma Muneeswaran, for the sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The verdict came just 77 days after the crime, showing how quickly the case moved.

The victim, who was a 12th-grade student in Vilathikulam, was found in scrubland near her home after going missing in March.