Tamil Nadu court sentences Dharma Muneeswaran to double-death for sexual-assault-and-murder
In Tamil Nadu, a court has given a double death sentence to Dharma Muneeswaran, for the sexual assault and murder of a 17-year-old girl.
The verdict came just 77 days after the crime, showing how quickly the case moved.
The victim, who was a 12th-grade student in Vilathikulam, was found in scrubland near her home after going missing in March.
Windmill camera captured suspicious 2-wheeler
Cracking this case wasn't easy: there were no CCTV cameras near the scene of crime.
Still, investigators went through 98 CCTV clips from other locations and 2,574 phone numbers before finding a key clue: footage from a windmill camera that showed a suspicious two-wheeler near where the crime happened.
Special Public Prosecutor Ellammal credited the team's dedication for helping deliver justice so swiftly and hopes it sends a strong message against such crimes.