Tamil Nadu: CSI bishop dies after falling from flyover
India
Rev. Jacob Livingston, Bishop of the Church of South India's Erode-Salem Diocese, sadly passed away in the early hours of Saturday (February 14, 2026) after falling from a flyover during his morning walk in Erode, Tamil Nadu.
His driver and bystanders rushed to help and got him to the hospital quickly, but he didn't survive the injuries.
Police are investigating the matter
Police are investigating how the fall happened—whether it was just a tragic accident or if something else was involved.
Rev. Livingston's sudden passing has left his community stunned, with many church members gathering at the hospital in grief.
He had become bishop just last August and is survived by his wife and college-going daughter.