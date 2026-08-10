Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrests 837 in mule crackdown
In a major move against online scams, Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime Wing arrested 837 people in just two days during a special drive targeting "mule accounts," bank accounts used by fraudsters to move stolen money.
The operation kicked off on August 6, and special teams of the CCW acted on the instructions of the Director-General of Police and Head of the Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, focusing on shutting down the networks behind these shady transactions.
TN police probe 545cr illegal transfers
Police dug into 9,804 cybercrime complaints tied to over ₹545 crore in illegal transfers.
Their efforts resulted in arrests across 601 cases and the filing of 157 new FIRs.
Officers also seized hundreds of phones, storage devices, cash, and bank documents.
With real-time coordination under Additional Director-General of Police, CCW, Bala Naga Devi, the team is now analyzing digital evidence to track accomplices and recover stolen funds.