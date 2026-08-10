Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrests 837 in mule crackdown

In a major move against online scams, Tamil Nadu Police's Cyber Crime Wing arrested 837 people in just two days during a special drive targeting "mule accounts," bank accounts used by fraudsters to move stolen money.

The operation kicked off on August 6, and special teams of the CCW acted on the instructions of the Director-General of Police and Head of the Police Force Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, focusing on shutting down the networks behind these shady transactions.