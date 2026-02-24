Tamil Nadu doctors to boycott work if demands not met
India
Tamil Nadu's government doctors are frustrated with the State's final budget.
It didn't address their main asks: more doctor and nurse jobs in public hospitals, equal pay under G.O. 354, or a requested grant of a government job for Dr. Vivekanandan's widow, who lost her husband to COVID-19 duty.
Doctors have been pushing for ₹25 crore monthly allocation
Doctors say they're still paid less than peers elsewhere and have been pushing for a ₹25 crore monthly allocation for years.
With no progress, their union (FOGDA) is planning to boycott work—except emergencies—on a date announced by the union, and may launch a hunger strike at a later date if things don't change.