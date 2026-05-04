Tamil Nadu enters Agni Natchathiram, highs could hit 43°C

Officials expect heatwave over 3 weeks

Several parts of the state are already seeing highs between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

While Chennai's coast is a bit cooler, humidity is making things sticky for everyone.

Weather officials expect this heatwave to stick around for over three weeks. Relief should come with pre-monsoon showers later in May.

Authorities are reminding everyone to stay hydrated, avoid being outside from late morning to mid-afternoon, and look out for kids, older folks, and anyone with health issues during this intense heat.