Tamil Nadu enters Agni Natchathiram, highs could hit 43°C
Tamil Nadu is entering its hottest stretch of the year, called Agni Natchathiram, running from May 4 to May 28.
With clear skies and strong sun, weather officials said temperatures could hit up to 43 degrees Celsius in places like Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai.
Officials expect heatwave over 3 weeks
Several parts of the state are already seeing highs between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.
While Chennai's coast is a bit cooler, humidity is making things sticky for everyone.
Weather officials expect this heatwave to stick around for over three weeks. Relief should come with pre-monsoon showers later in May.
Authorities are reminding everyone to stay hydrated, avoid being outside from late morning to mid-afternoon, and look out for kids, older folks, and anyone with health issues during this intense heat.